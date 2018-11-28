Chemistry in Pictures: Panning for gold

Wendy L. Queen, Daniel T. Sun, and coworkers at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne (EPFL) developed a metal-organic framework-polymer composite that pulls gold ions from solution and reduces them to metallic gold. After the chemists removed the composite with heat and acid, they were left with micrometer-sized gold nuggets, seen here through an optical microscope.
