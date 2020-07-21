Chemistry in Pictures: Parallel galaxies

These pyrrole and oligopyrrole products fluoresce under a 365 nm ultraviolet lamp as they swirl in their vials. Postdoc Yogesh Kumar Maurya and PhD student Liliia Moshniaha in the Stępień Lab at the University of Wrocław synthesized these products using a series of organic transformation reactions. Each colorful product shown may have its own structure and could possess unique properties in the areas of absorption, emission, and quantum yield that researchers can tailor for various applications, Maurya explains. The products are of interest as functional chromophores, charge storage materials, organic materials for energy and electron transfer and photodynamic therapy.
