Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Switching up tertiary stereocenters

Stereochemical editing reaction lets chemists make tweaks at late stages of synthesis

by Bethany Halford
October 31, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Reaction converts (+)-cedrol into (+)-epi-cedrol.

Small stereochemical changes can bring big distinctions to molecules like drugs, fragrances, and propellants. Switching the stereochemistry of a single substituent can change a rose-scented substance into a molecule with a mildly minty odor, for example. But depending on the surrounding substituents, changing a single stereocenter can a require complex, multistep synthesis—essentially making the molecule from scratch.

Chemists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology led by Alison E. Wendlandt now report a stereochemical editing method that can switch unactivated tertiary C–H bonds, which are typically tough to switch (or epimerize, in chemical parlance), in a single step using a mild, light-catalyzed process with a decatungstate polyanion and disulfide cocatalyst (Science 2022, DOI: 10.1126/science.add6852).

“We basically found a tool that allows us to invert these kinds of stereocenters, and what that really let us do was re-envision how we might construct molecules as a result,” Wendlandt says.

The reaction proceeds via a radical mechanism, plucking off a hydrogen atom from a nonacidic C–H bond and then adding back a hydrogen atom so that the stereocenter is inverted. The MIT team shows how the reaction can be used to stereochemically edit myriad molecules, including the fragrance compound (+)-cedrol (shown). Because the transformation tolerates many functional groups, chemists can use it on complex molecules or late in a synthetic sequence, opening up molecular space that was previously difficult to access.

“This work greatly augments the current toolbox of radical C–H epimerization reactions with a more efficient and broadly applicable protocol via photocatalysis,” says Gong Chen, a chemistry professor at Nankai University who develops stereochemical editing methods, in an email. “The performance of this protocol in complex molecular settings is particularly exciting.”

Wendlandt says she’s particularly interested in how the reaction can be used on existing complex molecules from nature. “In just a step or a couple of steps, we now have this dramatically expanded access to chiral molecules because of targeted stereoinversion reactions.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Skeletal edit swaps carbon for nitrogen
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Molecular-editing reaction expands indoles with N
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ligand spiral activates elusive γ C-H bond
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE