Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biocatalysis

Engineered enzyme constructs lactams

A single enzyme stereoselectively builds cyclic amides with 4-, 5-, and 6-membered rings

by Bethany Halford
December 8, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

 

Synthetic chemists can go around in circles trying to make the cyclic amides known as lactams. That’s because lactams with 4-, 5-, and 6-membered rings—known as β-, γ- and δ-lactams, respectively—are popular molecular motifs in drugs and other bioactive molecules. Famous examples include the β-lactam in the antibiotic penicillin and the γ-lactam in the COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid. Chemists have now devised a new method for stereoselectively making β-, γ- and δ-lactams using an engineered enzyme that plucks a hydrogen from a C–H bond in dioxazolone reagents.

Engineered myoglobin transforms a dioxazolone into a chiral β-lactam

Although there are other ways to make lactams, this new method produces them stereoselectively from achiral precursors without using rare metals like iridium or ruthenium. “The reaction that we are catalyzing is particularly interesting and attractive because it proceeds through a C–H functionalization, which is generally challenging to do both efficiently and with a high chemo- and stereoselectivity,” says Rudi Fasan of the University of Texas at Dallas, who led the work along with Kendall N. Houk of the University of California, Los Angeles.

The chemists engineered the enzyme myoglobin to perform an intramolecular nitrene transfer on dioxazolone reagents thereby transforming them into β-, γ- and δ-lactams. The dioxazolone’s substituents determine which size of ring forms, and the enzyme determines the lactam’s stereochemistry.

Sukbok Chang, a professor at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology who has developed chemical catalysts for this transformation, say the work is a significant advancement. “The enzymatic strategy demonstrates versatility in producing diverse lactam products with varying ring sizes. This characteristic sets it apart from conventional chemical approaches, where each individual lactam ring necessitates an entirely different catalyst system,” he says in an email.

The team used the reaction to create a simple β-lactam (shown) on gram scale. They then used that β-lactam to make the natural product homaline as well as dapoxetine, a drug used to treat premature ejaculation (Nat. Catal. 2023, DOI: 10.1038/s41929-023-01068-2).

Thomas R. Ward, a chemistry professor at the University of Basel, who recently reported making lactams with artificial metalloenzymes calls the research a “superb piece of work.” He says in an email that “it significantly extends the potential of repurposed hemoprotein-catalyzed nitrene insertion, a very challenging transformation.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Total synthesis of lissodendoric acid A comes via highly reactive cyclic allenes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Engineered enzyme does asymmetric C–N bond twofer
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Engineered enzymes build lactams of different sizes
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE