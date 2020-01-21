Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

C-H Activation

Chemistry in Pictures: Out of the blue

by Manny Morone
January 21, 2020
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A web of thin branching black crystals grows through a blue-green solution in a beaker.
Credit: Michael Hollerbach

After evaporating some of the solvent from his reaction, Michael Hollerbach spotted these branching black crystals emerging in the beaker that held his blue-green concentrated mixture. The color of the liquid phase stems from copper residue in the reaction. Hollerbach, who is a graduate student in Simon Blakey’s lab at Emory University, can’t reveal the identity of this late intermediate, but he says it’s part of his research on carbon-hydrogen bond functionalization using organometallic chemistry. He tells C&EN, “I took the photo because it allowed me to show my group that sometimes crude reactions can be pretty as well!”.

Submitted by Michael Hollerbach. Follow him on Twitter @HollerbachChem

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

Chemistry in Pictures: Carpet of nanoflowers

Chemistry in Pictures: Crude fluorescence

Chemistry in Pictures: Dandelions and darkness.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Snow globe synthesis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: More than meets the iodine
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Grainbow colors

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE