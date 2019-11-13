Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Catalysis

CO₂ converts into formaldehyde at room temperature via a shelf-stable intermediate

The method can also be used to incorporate isotopic labels into organic molecules to aid drug discovery

by Cici Zhang, special to C&EN
November 13, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

 

Scheme showing carbon dioxide reacting with two triphenylsilane molecules over a magnesium catalyst and yielding a bis(silyl)acetal intermediate, which then gets activated by cesium fluoride to produce formaldehyde.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
Reacting carbon dioxide and triphenylsilane with a magnesium catalyst creates a stable bis(silyl)acetal intermediate, which then converts into formaldehyde in the presence of cesium fluoride.

Carbon dioxide is abundant and renewable, so chemists would like to find more opportunities to use the gas in organic synthesis. One potential approach is to turn it into formaldehyde, a precursor for many industrially produced chemicals. But this conversion is not easy, requiring high temperatures and expensive catalysts. Now, researchers have designed a method to produce formaldehyde from CO2 by creating an intermediate compound that is shelf stable and quickly releases formaldehyde upon treatment at room temperature (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2019, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.9b08342). What’s more, the method makes it easier to do isotopic labeling of organic molecules, which has applications in drug discovery.

The current methods for making formaldehyde from CO2 involve a sequence of reactions at elevated temperatures catalyzed by a precious metal. A few years ago, while looking for nonprecious metal catalysts for CO2 conversion, Gerard Parkin of Columbia University and colleagues discovered a zinc catalyst that reduces CO2 by helping to add a Si–H across the molecule to produce a silyl formate (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2012, DOI: 10.1021/ja308500s).

In the new study, the researchers use a magnesium-based catalyst to produce a bis(silyl)acetal, H2C(OSiPh3)2, from CO2 and triphenylsilane, Ph3SiH. The compound remained stable and didn’t decompose, even after being stored in a vial for 60 days. By adding cesium fluoride to the compound at room temperature, “we could activate the molecule and convert it to formaldehyde instantaneously,” Parkin says.

In the lab, formaldehyde is often made by cracking paraformaldehyde—a commercially available material—at high temperatures. The advantage of the Columbia team’s method is that “you have a solid that is easy to handle and releases formaldehyde under mild conditions,” says Oliver Trapp of the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, who, along with his colleagues, developed a way to turn CO2 into a formaldehyde derivative using ruthenium, a precious-metal catalyst (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2019, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.8b10233).

Clifford P. Kubiak, a chemist of the University of California, San Diego, who specializes in CO2 conversion, says the global chemical industry uses only about 115 million metric tons of CO2 each year as a feedstock, mostly for urea synthesis. So using more to make formaldehyde would be “a good thing,” he says. But manufacturing chemicals from CO2 would only use up 0.5% of global emissions, so it’s unlikely to reduce CO2 accumulation in the atmosphere, he adds.

Kubiak says “the real value” of Parkin’s bis(silyl)acetal approach is the ability to prepare isotopically labeled formaldehyde equivalents and related molecules.

To demonstrate, the Columbia researchers used 13C-labeled CO2 and deuterium to make methyl acrylate via the bis(silyl)acetal. In the future, chemists could also use the method to mark drug candidates with labeled CO2 and labeled bis(silyl)acetal. Isotopic labeling of a drug candidate would allow chemists to track and evaluate its properties once it enters the human body by seeing where it goes and how it is metabolized.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Making formaldehyde from CO2
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dichlorination catalyst bypasses need for chlorine gas
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New catalyst transforms carbon dioxide into commodity chemicals
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE