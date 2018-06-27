Chemistry in Pictures: Enchanted rose

Christopher Gordon Thomson grew this crystal flower from an organic dye. He works in a lab at Heriot-Watt University that makes photoactive materials for photocatalysis. Thomson says that differences in the crystal-packing structure between the flower and the base of the vial are responsible for the different colors. This terrarium scene becomes visible when he shines ultraviolet light on the vial.
Submitted by Christopher Gordon Thomson
