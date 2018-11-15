Chemistry in Pictures: Jack-o’-ligand

In October, Michael Supej carved this jack-o’-lantern as part of a pumpkin-carving contest between three friendly academic groups at three different universities: Brett Fors’s group at Cornell University—of which Supej is a member—Luis Campos’s group at Columbia University, and Corey Stephenson’s group at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Although the molecule depicted on the pumpkin is a common ligand for organometallic catalysts, it also has a special connection to Supej’s adviser, Fors. As a graduate student in Stephen Buchwald’s lab at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Fors synthesized it, and it bears his name, BrettPhos, as is customary in Buchwald’s group.
Submitted by Renee Sifri. Follow the Fors Group on Instagram @theforsgroup and Twitter @forsgroup.
