The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Catalysis

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Jack-o’-ligand

by Manny Morone
November 15, 2018
A night shot of a pumpkin with the line structure for BrettPhos carved into it, glowing from a light inside the pumpkin.
Credit: Renee Sifri

In October, Michael Supej carved this jack-o’-lantern as part of a pumpkin-carving contest between three friendly academic groups at three different universities: Brett Fors’s group at Cornell University—of which Supej is a member—Luis Campos’s group at Columbia University, and Corey Stephenson’s group at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Although the molecule depicted on the pumpkin is a common ligand for organometallic catalysts, it also has a special connection to Supej’s adviser, Fors. As a graduate student in Stephen Buchwald’s lab at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Fors synthesized it, and it bears his name, BrettPhos, as is customary in Buchwald’s group.

Submitted by Renee Sifri. Follow the Fors Group on Instagram @theforsgroup and Twitter @forsgroup.

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

Flexible fluorination with BrettPhos

Polymerization Minus The Metal

The guy with the namesake ligand: Brett Fors

Luis Campos – Talented 12.

