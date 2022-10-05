Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Catalysis

Cobalt-zeolite catalyst makes propane out of polymers

Inventors envision a solution to repurpose the most prevalent plastic waste using abundant metals

by Fernando Gomollón-Bel, special to C&EN
October 5, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

 

A space-filling model a zeolite-cobalt catalyst that looks like a network of beige and red spheres with regularly spaced pores, and filling out of the center of one of the pores is a blue and red cluster of spheres.
Credit: JACS Au
Cobalt supported on ZSM-5 zeolites enables the conversion of polyethylene and polypropylene into propane with high selectivity. Co = blue, Si = beige, O = red.

Chemical engineers at MIT have designed a cobalt catalyst that transforms polymers into propane selectively and efficiently (JACS Au, 2022, DOI: 10.1021/jacsau.2c00402). This method could provide an alternative to other proposed chemical recycling solutions that rely on more-expensive metals, such as platinum and ruthenium.

Propane makes up more than 80% of the gaseous products formed when the catalyst breaks down polymers, explains Guido Zichittella, the lead author of the study and a chemical engineer in the lab of Yuriy Román. Previous catalysts have generally broken down plastics into uneven mixtures of hydrocarbons ranging from methane to long-chain waxes. “Instead, we get almost pure propane, ideal for recycling and upcycling,” he adds. Propane is easily converted to propylene, which can then be made into new polymers or be a feedstock for other chemical processes.

In the study, researchers investigated different cobalt compounds and catalytic supports. The majority yielded a mixture of mostly methane, a greenhouse gas with relatively low value; however, cobalt supported on the zeolite ZSM-5 converted about 30% of polypropylene and 80% of polyethylene—including postconsumer polyethylene bottles—into propane. The two plastics account for over half of the plastic waste worldwide.

The reaction works under moderate temperature and hydrogen pressure, comparable to conditions reported for reactions using precious-metal catalysts. Moreover, the catalyst contains cobalt loads as low as 5% in weight, making the method relatively efficient and economical.

Preliminary results suggest the oxidation state of cobalt and the acidity and structure of the zeolite influence this unusual selectivity. X-ray absorption spectra indicate the presence of only cobalt(II), instead of a mixture of other oxidation states, which could stabilize some key reaction intermediates, the researchers say.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Recycling plastic waste using a low-cost catalyst
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nickel-loaded zeolite snags small alkynes from mixtures with olefins
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Photocatalyst converts fatty acids to diesel and jet-fuel molecules selectively
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE