Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Catalysis

Solvent molecules catalyze surface reactions

Study identifies new role played by organic solvents in reactions at solid-liquid interface

by Mitch Jacoby
February 8, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A model showing how hydrogen peroxide forms from molecular hydrogen and oxygen on palladium.
Credit: Science
Hydroxymethyl species formed from methanol or formaldehyde mediate redox reactions that convert oxygen to hydrogen peroxide. Pd = blue, O = red, C = gray, H = white.

Solvents are known to play key roles in solution-phase catalytic chemistry. For example, a good solvent can boost reaction rates by increasing the solubility and mass transfer of reagents relative to a different solvent. Much less is known, however, about the role solvents play in reactions at the solid-liquid interface.

In a new study focusing on that scenario, researchers find that organic solvent molecules can bind to the surfaces of metal nanoparticles and spontaneously form species that mediate redox reactions (Science 2021, DOI: 10.1126/science.abc1339). The findings may lead to ways of increasing reaction rates and product selectivities and to reducing the volume of organic-solvent waste.

The work grew from efforts aimed at understanding recent observations showing that molecular hydrogen and oxygen react in methanol and other solutions at palladium nanoparticle surfaces to form hydrogen peroxide. Manufacturers make some 5 million metric tons of H2O2 annually, mainly via an energy-intensive process with anthraquinone as the starting material. Directly reacting hydrogen and oxygen gases could save energy, but the reaction is tough to control and leads mainly to water, which is thermodynamically favored relative to H2O2.

To figure out what’s going on, a team led by David W. Flaherty of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Matthew Neurock of the University of Minnesota examined the solid-liquid interface by combining kinetic isotope measurements, spectroscopy, and computational techniques.

The group found that liquid-phase methanol molecules bind to Pd, forming stable hydroxymethyl intermediates. These species readily transfer electrons and protons to adsorbed oxygen, forming H2O2 and formaldehyde. Formaldehyde then oxidizes hydrogen, regenerating the hydroxymethyl species, which form more H2O2. Pure water doesn’t drive the reaction because water molecules don’t transfer electrons efficiently. However, the team showed that this catalysis does happen when small amounts of methanol or formaldehyde are dissolved in water, suggesting a strategy for reducing industrial organic-solvent waste.

According to catalysis specialist Lars C. Grabow of the University of Houston, surface chemists typically think of solvents in terms of how they stabilize surface intermediates. This team takes the concept a step further, he says, showing that the solvent can serve as a cocatalyst. Grabow notes that the study reveals how these species form on surfaces and that characterizing reactions catalyzed in this way will create opportunities for researchers to further improve reaction rates and selectivity.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dialing Direct For Hydrogen Peroxide
How Carbon Dioxide Is Reduced By Pt And Pyridine
Carbon Monoxide Boosts Gold Catalysis
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE