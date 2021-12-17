Chemistry in Pictures: Aurora in the round

The compound shown here is an intermediate product of a Buchwald–Hartwig reaction fluorescing under UV light. Himadri Sekhar Sarkar, a postdoc in Arindam Talukdar’s lab at the Indian Institute of Chemical Biology, noticed the solution in the bottom of his round-bottom flask while he was evaporating the solvent from the reaction mixture. He likens the beautiful green to that of the aurora borealis. Sarkar hopes to use this compound to discover new drugs. His research focuses on developing next-generation drugs that target disease-causing proteins with the aim of treating cancer, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.
Submitted by Himadri Sekhar Sarkar
