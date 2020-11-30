Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Medicinal Chemistry

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Cappuccino foam

by Alexandra A. Taylor
November 30, 2020
Most Popular in Synthesis

A photo of a white foam inside a rotary flask.
Credit: Mohamed Seleem

This soapy froth formed under reduced pressure in a rotovap after a solvent mixture containing ethyl acetate had evaporated from purified fractions. Mohamed Seleem, a PhD candidate at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, was synthesizing a sulfonamide derivative of tert-butyl–protected glutamic acid. When he released the pressure, the froth disappeared. “The most exciting thing is that proteins and long peptides behave the same under pressure or heat,” Seleem says, “but not single amino acids” like glutamic acid. Seleem is a medicinal chemist working to develop peptides and small molecules that act as bacterial membrane disruptors or otherwise affect bacterial growth.

Submitted by Mohamed Seleem (@MSeleem85)

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Chemistry in Pictures: Snow globe synthesis
Chemistry in Pictures: Flower gel
Chemistry in Pictures: Filigree flask

