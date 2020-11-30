Chemistry in Pictures: Cappuccino foam

This soapy froth formed under reduced pressure in a rotovap after a solvent mixture containing ethyl acetate had evaporated from purified fractions. Mohamed Seleem, a PhD candidate at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, was synthesizing a sulfonamide derivative of tert-butyl–protected glutamic acid. When he released the pressure, the froth disappeared. “The most exciting thing is that proteins and long peptides behave the same under pressure or heat,” Seleem says, “but not single amino acids” like glutamic acid. Seleem is a medicinal chemist working to develop peptides and small molecules that act as bacterial membrane disruptors or otherwise affect bacterial growth.
Submitted by Mohamed Seleem (@MSeleem85)
