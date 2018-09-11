Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Medicinal Chemistry

Small molecule advances the hunt for a psoriasis pill﻿

With some well placed methyl groups, the compound shuts down a key nuclear hormone receptor﻿

by Megha Satyanarayana﻿
September 11, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

 

Structure of psoriasis small molecule.

In the roughly $11.5 billion market for psoriasis treatments, injectables and intravenous drugs get the most attention—and airtime. But a team of scientists at Pfizer is among those looking for an easier-to-take oral medication to tackle this inflammatory disease and its close cousins such as psoriatic arthritis. In the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, the researchers now report a molecule that may bring the field closer to such potent, longer-lasting candidates. (DOI: 10.1021/acs.jmedchem.8b00392).

The compound targets a nuclear hormone receptor called RORC2 in T cells. This receptor is constantly active, turning on gene expression in signaling pathways such as one involving the inflammation-triggering cytokine IL-17. That cytokine is itself a target for biologic treatments for psoriasis. Researchers looking for small molecules to turn off RORC2 have struggled because of its highly lipophilic ligand-binding domain.

The key to the new molecule’s success came during its optimization in the form of well placed methyl groups, lead researcher Mark Schnute says. These groups boosted potency, he adds, and one in particular fixed the rotation of an amide enough to enhance its ability to bind to the ligand-binding domain of RORC2.

“We had some very key magic methyls,” he says. “One of those methyls was critical because it told us how to drive potency by constraining the rotation, and that drove a very long dissociation rate.”

Schnute’s team tested the compound in mice with a psoriasis-like condition. Swelling in the mice’s affected areas went down, as did levels of IL-17.

Finding molecules that target sites upstream of IL-17 is a good idea because they can more broadly hit the proinflammatory pathway, says Megan Levings, the head of the childhood diseases program at BC Children’s Hospital and a researcher in the field of inflammatory diseases. But she cautions that blocking the nuclear hormone receptor might affect expression of other genes with unknown side effects.

Nonetheless, she says, in terms of clinical care, “a pill would be way better for patients.”

Schnute agrees but wouldn’t comment on whether Pfizer was developing the compound further, only that the molecule is available for others to investigate. And Pfizer is not alone in the hunt; for patients for whom injections and infusions are a burden, a pill may be magic—medicinally for the patient, and financially for the company that gets it to market.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Psoriasis drug candidate blocks inflammatory molecule
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Looking beyond opioids for safer pain relief
Loxo buys BTK inhibitor

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE