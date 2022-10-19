Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Radiochemistry

Radiochemical reveals cholesterol metabolism in the brain

New tracer could help drugmakers track how well their candidates for neurodegenerative diseases engage cholesterol-metabolizing enzyme

by Bethany Halford
October 19, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

 

Structure of 18F-Cholestify.

A new radiolabeled molecule could help scientists track the fate of drug candidates for neurodegenerative illnesses like Alzheimer’s disease and Huntington’s disease using positron emission tomography (PET). The PET tracer, called 18F-cholestify, reveals expression of cytochrome P450 46A1 (CYP46A1), a cholesterol-degrading enzyme in the brain (Sci. Trans. Med. 2022, DOI: 10.1126/scitranslmed.adc9967).

CYP46A1 oxidizes cholesterol in the brain, making a cholesterol derivative that can go through the blood-brain barrier so that it can be transported out of the central nervous system. Scientists have suspected that neurodegenerative diseases can be linked to CYP46A1 gone awry, but they haven’t had a way to study the enzyme in living brains.

Seeking a way to do just that, a team led by Emory University’s Steven H. Liang developed 18F-Cholestify to bind to CYP46A1. In PET scans in mice, nonhuman primates, and people, the tracer illuminates areas of the brain where CYP46A1 is expressed. The chemical probe “can give us real-time information,” Liang says. 18F-Cholestify can also help drugmakers test how well drug candidates engage CYP46A1 in the brain, he adds.

Comparing the enzyme’s expression in brains of healthy people with its expression in the brains of people with neurodegenerative diseases could reveal CYP46A1’s role in those conditions. Observing how CYP46A1 is expressed in the brains of people of different ages could also shed light on how the enzyme changes as people age.

Liang’s team found 18F-Cholestify showed a stronger signal in mice engineered to have Alzheimer’s disease compared with control mice. In a study of eight healthy people, 18F-Cholestify revealed that women had a greater expression of CYP46A1 than men of the same age.

The study provides “strong evidence linking brain cholesterol dysregulation to neurological disease,” says Hank F. Kung, an expert in radiotracers at the University of Pennsylvania, in an email. “This paper highlights an enzymatic process in the brain that could be unwittingly associated with risks of developing neurodegenerative diseases,” he says, noting that “further studies in humans will be needed to determine the relationship between changes observed by PET imaging with different brain diseases.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
COX-2 radiotracer could pinpoint very early stages of neurodegenerative diseases
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Low-dose aspirin improves memory in mice with Alzheimer’s symptoms
Unexpected pathway discovered between apolipoprotein E and amyloid-β production
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE