Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Reagents

Food additive enables fast synthesis in water

The technique could open a “new field” of environmentally friendly chemistry

by Sam Lemonick
August 5, 2020
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Structure of hydroxypropyl methyl cellulose.

An additive found in foods and medicines lets chemists perform common organic syntheses in water in minutes or seconds (ACS Sustainable Chem. Eng. 2020, DOI: 10.1021/acssuschemeng.0c03975).

“It is a real breakthrough that makes it possible for the first time to envision fast processes, potentially in flow, under the mild conditions associated with the chemistry in water,” says Fabrice Gallou, a Novartis chemist who was not involved in the research.

Organic solvents are the norm in chemistry, from undergraduate labs to industry. But many common solvents are pollutants or health hazards, which has led some chemists to look for ways to do chemistry in water. Wilfried M. Braje of AbbVie and Sachin Handa of the University of Louisville and colleagues discovered that in water, hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC)—used as a thickening agent in foods and a filler in pills— forms structures that contain hydrophobic pockets where reactions can take place. The concept has similarities to micellar chemistry, which uses surfactant molecules to make spheres in water with hydrophobic interiors. Braje and Handa are both active in that area as well, as is Gallou.

The researchers found that catalytic palladium forms nanoparticles in HPMC’s pockets, which Handa likens to enzymes’ active sites. They demonstrated a number of Pd-catalyzed Buchwald-Hartwig aminations, almost all of which were completed between a few minutes and 1 hr. They also used HPMC in metal-free amid and peptide couplings, the fastest of which took less than 1 min. The group scaled up one peptide coupling to 100 g, and Handa says the researchers have since done a 1 kg reaction, both taking just 1 min.

The technique is “a medicinal chemist’s dream-come-true,” says Bruce Lipshutz of the University of California, Santa Barbara, a micellar chemist pioneer not involved in the research, adding that the work “may represent an entirely new field.”

Braje and Handa used commercially available HPMC, which costs about $0.10 per gram, and Handa says they think they can modify the molecules to make reactions possible in 1 or 2 s. One problem he says they are still working to solve is how to clean the water used in these processes to reduce the environmental impact as much as possible.—.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Can organic chemists cut waste by switching to water?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
For organic chemists, micellar chemistry offers water as a solvent
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical and biocatalysis in one pot
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE