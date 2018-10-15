Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Reagents

Reagent targets methionines in proteins﻿

New method provides another way to functionalize proteins﻿ to carry probes or payloads

by Celia Arnaud﻿
October 15, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

 

Scheme showing the reaction of a hypervalent iodine reagent with methionine in a protein
Credit: Nature
A hypervalent iodine reagent targets the methionine side chain of a protein.

Methods for chemically modifying proteins give researchers ways to attach probes, such as fluorescent dyes, or payloads, such as small-molecule drugs. Most chemical functionalization methods have focused on cysteine and lysine. There are far fewer methods that target methionine. Methionine is particularly attractive as a target for functionalization because it’s one of the least common amino acids, making modifications to it more selective.

Adding a new methionine modification method to the toolbox, Matthew J. Gaunt and coworkers at the University of Cambridge now report a way to alkylate surface methionines on proteins (Nature 2018, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-018-0608-y).

A previous method for functionalizing methionine, developed by Christopher J. Chang and F. Dean Toste of the University of California, Berkeley, uses redox chemistry to form stable sulfoximines. Gaunt and coworkers instead rely on a hypervalent iodine reagent as an electrophile to target the thioether in methionine’s side chain. The iodonium triflate they started with achieved only modest yields. “We had to engineer the reagent to make it more stable and more soluble in water,” Gaunt says. They swapped the triflate for tetrafluoroborate and added two fluorine atoms to the reagent’s aromatic ring. “Nobody in their right mind would think that this was going to be a reagent that reacts with proteins in water in a totally selective manner,” Gaunt says.

When the reagent reacts with methionine, it forms a sulfonium conjugate that includes a diazoester. The researchers then used the diazo group as a handle for the photocatalytic addition of other functional groups for further diversification of modifications. They made eight reagents with different diazoesters.

“You should be able to transfer any ester payload in this process,” Gaunt says. “As long as the payload you’re trying to transfer is fundamentally stable under the reaction conditions, this reaction should work.”

Adding a low concentration of thiourea speeds up the reaction, the researchers found. “Without the thiourea, the reaction still works. It takes maybe 30 minutes or so,” Gaunt says. “With thiourea, it’s almost instantaneous.” The thiourea isn’t acting as a denaturing agent, he says. He doesn’t yet know how the molecule speeds up the reaction, but his group is trying to elucidate its role.

The researchers used the reagent to functionalize a variety of polypeptides and proteins. Gaunt doesn’t have particular applications in mind but hopes it could help form antibody-drug conjugates or introduce imaging agents. “We’re a synthetic chemistry group, not a chemical biology group, and so we are trying to learn about how we could use this new chemistry in biological systems,” he says. “But hopefully it will be a general method that could be applied to whatever system anybody wanted to use.”

The work “offers an innovative and complementary approach to methionine bioconjugation that is chemically distinct from our oxidation-based method,” Berkeley’s Chang says. Chang is “very excited to see how these two approaches spawn more opportunities to study and augment protein function using this naturally occurring amino acid.”

CORRECTION: This story was updated on Dec. 17, 2018, to correct the discussion of previous methods to modify methionine. The story claimed that there had previously been only one method targeting methionine. There had been others.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tautomerization ensures quality clicks
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
In search of drug targets, chemists map lysines
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacteria synthesize terminal-alkyne-containing amino acid from lysine in three steps
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE