2018 Petroleum Research Fund grant recipients announced

The recipients of the 2018 grants from the American Chemical Society Petroleum Research Fund have been announced. The ACS Board of Directors approved 176 research grants totaling approximately $17.6 million for advanced scientific education and fundamental research related to petroleum and other fossil fuels. The list of grantees, as well as additional information, is available at acsprf.org. Click on “About ACS PRF.”
