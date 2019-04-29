Quote of the Week

April 29, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 17
Cover image:Image of a fluidic module.
Credit: Corning
New drugs pull continuous process manufacturing into the batch-dominated world of pharmaceuticals
The Large Hadron Collider discovered the Higgs boson. Now the facility’s researchers are searching for more environmentally friendly gases to run its detectors
An exploration of the chemistry network on Twitter, its silos, and its silo breakers
The UNIST professor recounts his long history with graphene and his current work
Inspired by a recent periodic table–themed pub trivia event, Stereo Chemistry explores the stories behind isolating some of the heaviest elements known
Modeling study from NASA suggests Saharan dust storms account for much of the burden