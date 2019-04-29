Advertisement

09717-cover-novartismitcxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

April 29, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 17

Cover image:Image of a fluidic module.

Credit: Corning

Full Article
Volume 97 | Issue 17
Quote of the Week

“When you talk about cooling, smaller is better.”

Paolo Petagna, physicist, CERN

Pharmaceuticals

Off the drawing board﻿

New drugs pull continuous process manufacturing into the batch-dominated world of pharmaceuticals

Scientists at CERN hunt for greener gases for particle detectors

The Large Hadron Collider discovered the Higgs boson. Now the facility’s researchers are searching for more environmentally friendly gases to run its detectors

The secret silos of #ChemTwitter

An exploration of the chemistry network on Twitter, its silos, and its silo breakers

  • Nanomaterials

    Carbon chemist Rodney Ruoff looks toward making new materials out of carbon

    The UNIST professor recounts his long history with graphene and his current work

  • Periodic Table

    Podcast: Scientists share what it takes to make a superheavy element

    Inspired by a recent periodic table–themed pub trivia event, Stereo Chemistry explores the stories behind isolating some of the heaviest elements known

Science Concentrates

image name
Pollution

Air pollution kills 780,000 people in Africa each year

Modeling study from NASA suggests Saharan dust storms account for much of the burden

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Limoncello observations and more thesis treats

 

