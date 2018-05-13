2018 SCI Scholars announced

The American Chemical Society has named 30 students as its 2018 SCI Scholars. Supported by the Society of Chemical Industry (SCI), American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE), and ACS, the program places outstanding chemistry and chemical engineering undergraduate students in 10-week industrial internships. Scholars also receive $1,000 for professional development and the opportunity to recognize a high school science teacher who impacted their careers. For more information, visit www.acs.org/sci.
The following are the scholars, their institutions, and their internship placements.
Salim Al Neesan, Grossmont College; Carus
Barathkumar Baskaran, Washington University in St. Louis; BASF
John Beckham, University of California, San Diego; Lanxess
Jacob Beckham, University of Georgia; Lanxess
Reed Boeger, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga; Air Liquide USA
Natalie Bukovec, Miami University; Trinseo
Max Butler, Brigham Young University; Chevron Phillips Chemical
Patrick Cable, University of Maryland, College Park; ExxonMobil Chemical
Lauryn Carver, University of Oklahoma; Chevron Phillips Chemical
Ashna Dhingra, California Institute of Technology; Lanxess
Devin Dykes, University of Minnesota; Westlake Chemical
James Eckstrom, University of Texas at Austin; Lanxess
Mareena Franke, Coe College; Milliken
Elizabeth Grace, University of South Carolina; Dow Chemical
Katherine Greskovich, Kent State University; W.R. Grace
Alice Hanson, Mississippi State University; Hexion
Savannah Hull, Arizona State University; Carus
Dat Huynh, University of Maryland, College Park; Air Liquide USA
Lisa Je, Dartmouth College; LyondellBasell
Erik Johnsen, Hope College; Air Liquide USA
Luke Keeney, University of Minnesota, Duluth; Lanxess
Oluwafemi Ligan, City College of New York; ExxonMobil Chemical
Andrew Min, University of Michigan; Honeywell
Yacine Ndiaye, City College of New York; Lanxess
Damon Petersen, Brigham Young University; LyondellBasell
Tyler Peterson, Brigham Young University; Westlake Chemical
Taylor Robinson, University of Kentucky; Lanxess
Astrid Schick, University of Portland; Lanxess
Kathleen Spagnoletti, Villanova University; Lanxess
Jadallah Zouabe, Cuesta College; Trinseo
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter