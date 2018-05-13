Advertisement

ACS News

2018 SCI Scholars announced

by Linda Wang
May 13, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 20
The American Chemical Society has named 30 students as its 2018 SCI Scholars. Supported by the Society of Chemical Industry (SCI), American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE), and ACS, the program places outstanding chemistry and chemical engineering undergraduate students in 10-week industrial internships. Scholars also receive $1,000 for professional development and the opportunity to recognize a high school science teacher who impacted their careers. For more information, visit www.acs.org/sci.

The following are the scholars, their institutions, and their internship placements.

Salim Al Neesan, Grossmont College; Carus

Barathkumar Baskaran, Washington University in St. Louis; BASF

John Beckham, University of California, San Diego; Lanxess

Jacob Beckham, University of Georgia; Lanxess

Reed Boeger, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga; Air Liquide USA

Natalie Bukovec, Miami University; Trinseo

Max Butler, Brigham Young University; Chevron Phillips Chemical

Patrick Cable, University of Maryland, College Park; ExxonMobil Chemical

Lauryn Carver, University of Oklahoma; Chevron Phillips Chemical

Ashna Dhingra, California Institute of Technology; Lanxess

Devin Dykes, University of Minnesota; Westlake Chemical

James Eckstrom, University of Texas at Austin; Lanxess

Mareena Franke, Coe College; Milliken

Elizabeth Grace, University of South Carolina; Dow Chemical

Katherine Greskovich, Kent State University; W.R. Grace

Alice Hanson, Mississippi State University; Hexion

Savannah Hull, Arizona State University; Carus

Dat Huynh, University of Maryland, College Park; Air Liquide USA

Lisa Je, Dartmouth College; LyondellBasell

Erik Johnsen, Hope College; Air Liquide USA

Luke Keeney, University of Minnesota, Duluth; Lanxess

Oluwafemi Ligan, City College of New York; ExxonMobil Chemical

Andrew Min, University of Michigan; Honeywell

Yacine Ndiaye, City College of New York; Lanxess

Damon Petersen, Brigham Young University; LyondellBasell

Tyler Peterson, Brigham Young University; Westlake Chemical

Taylor Robinson, University of Kentucky; Lanxess

Astrid Schick, University of Portland; Lanxess

Kathleen Spagnoletti, Villanova University; Lanxess

Jadallah Zouabe, Cuesta College; Trinseo

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

