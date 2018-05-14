Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09620-cover-opener.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09620-cover-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

May 14, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 20

As consumers worry about light and air pollution, personal care formulators look for ways to safeguard skin from blue light and other environmental assaults

Cover image:A woman holding up a cell phone that shines blue light on her face.

Credit: Shutterstock/C&EN

Full Article
Volume 96 | Issue 20
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“I’ve realized that every product that’s created has some environmental impact.”

Beth Terry, author, My Plastic-Free Life

Consumer Products

Cosmetics that take on the stresses of modern life

As consumers worry about light and air pollution, personal care formulators look for ways to safeguard skin from blue light and other environmental assaults

Solid body wash comes without packaging. But does that make it eco-friendly?

Cosmetics firms appeal to plastic-free consumers with the hybrid of bar soap and liquid body wash

Periodic graphics: Soap versus body wash

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains the similarities and differences between the two bath products

  • Research Funding

    U.S. and U.K. political climates are driving scholars to Canada﻿﻿

    ‘Brain gain’ program brings high-profile international researchers to Canadian universities

  • Synthetic Biology

    At GP-write, scientists take first steps on way to synthetic human genome

    At the third meeting of GP-write, researchers decide to create virus-resistant human cells

  • Specialty Chemicals

    SOCMA head Jennifer Abril wants to take the trade association back to its roots

    The nontraditional leader of the specialty chemical manufacturers’ association wants to steer it back to its traditional values

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Drug Development

Takeda finally snags Shire in $62 billion deal﻿

If successful, the transaction could spur more M&A among major drug firms﻿

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Your ducky’s microbiome, glow-in-the-dark squirt guns

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT