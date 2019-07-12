2019 ACS fellows

The American Chemical Society has named 70 members as ACS fellows. The new fellows will be feted at the society’s fall national meeting in San Diego in August.
The fellows program began in 2008 as a way to recognize and honor ACS members for outstanding achievements in and contributions to science, the profession, and ACS.
Nominations for the 2020 class of ACS fellows will open in the first quarter of next year. Additional information about the program, including a list of fellows named in earlier years, is available at www.acs.org/fellows.
Jane V. Aldrich
University of Florida
Matthew J. Allen
Wayne State University
Gary D. Anderson
Marshall University
MaryAnne Armstrong
Birch, Stewart, Kolasch & Birch
Hassan S. Bazzi
Texas A&M University at Qatar
Kevin D. Belfield
New Jersey Institute of Technology
Jesse D. Bernstein
Miami Country Day School
Lisa M. Berreau
Utah State University
André L. Boehman
University of Michigan
Brian B. Brady
Aerospace Corporation
Philippe Buhlmann
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
Gregory A. Caputo
Rowan University
Dominick J. Casadonte Jr.
Texas Tech University
William H. Casey
University of California, Davis
Kevin A. Cavicchi
University of Akron
Joel R. Coats
Iowa State University
Holly L. Davis
Abbott
Milagros Delgado
Florida International University
Richard L. Deming
California State University, Fullerton
Jacqueline A. Erickson
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare
Margaret M. Faul
Amgen
George H. Fisher
Barry University
Craig B. Fryhle
Pacific Lutheran University
Glenn A. Fugate
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Ping Furlan
US Merchant Marine Academy
Miguel A. García-Garibay
University of California, Los Angeles
Melissa A. Grunlan
Texas A&M University
Joel M. Harris
University of Utah
Mark P. Heitz
College at Brockport
Carol J. Henry
George Washington University
Marc A. Hillmyer
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
Eric W. Hoppe
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Madeleine Jacobs
Strategic Science
Frieder Jaekle
Rutgers University–Newark
Donald A. Jaworske
NASA
Young-Shin Jun
Washington University in St. Louis
Jerzy Klosin
Dow Chemical
Michael G. Koehler
Professional Analysis and Consulting
Hilmar Koerner
Air Force Research Laboratory
Steven J. Lehotay
US Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service
Beth A. Lorsbach
Corteva Agriscience
Regina M. Malczewski
Dow Corning (retired)
Joseph S. Merola
Virginia Tech
Amiee Modic
Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart
Sheila M. Murphy
Ashland Specialty Ingredients (retired)
Maria C. Nagan
Stony Brook University
Sherine O. Obare
University of North Carolina at Greensboro
James J. O’Brien
University of Missouri
Bradley D. Olsen
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Joseph V. Ortiz
Auburn University
Graham F. Peaslee
University of Notre Dame
Carl Picconatto
Mitre
Coleen R. Pugh
University of Akron
Hari S. Pujar
Moderna
Michael C. Qian
Oregon State University
Scott A. Reid
Marquette University
Frank Romano
Agilent Technologies
Silvia Ronco
Research Corporation for Science Advancement
David J. Roush
Merck Research Laboratories
Richmond Sarpong
University of California, Berkeley
Jonathan L. Sessler
University of Texas
K. Barry Sharpless
Scripps Research
Edward C. Sherer
Merck & Co.
Sir J. Fraser Stoddart
Northwestern University
Brian M. Stoltz
California Institute of Technology
Steven H. Strauss
Colorado State University
David A. Vicic
Lehigh University
Lai-Xi Wang
University of Maryland, College Park
Rory Waterman
University of Vermont
Ann E. Weber
Kallyope
