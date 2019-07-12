Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

2019 ACS fellows

by Linda Wang
July 12, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

The American Chemical Society has named 70 members as ACS fellows. The new fellows will be feted at the society’s fall national meeting in San Diego in August.

The fellows program began in 2008 as a way to recognize and honor ACS members for outstanding achievements in and contributions to science, the profession, and ACS.

Nominations for the 2020 class of ACS fellows will open in the first quarter of next year. Additional information about the program, including a list of fellows named in earlier years, is available at www.acs.org/fellows.

    Jane V. Aldrich
    University of Florida

    Matthew J. Allen
    Wayne State University

    Gary D. Anderson
    Marshall University

    MaryAnne Armstrong
    Birch, Stewart, Kolasch & Birch

    Hassan S. Bazzi
    Texas A&M University at Qatar

    Kevin D. Belfield
    New Jersey Institute of Technology

    Jesse D. Bernstein
    Miami Country Day School

    Lisa M. Berreau
    Utah State University

    André L. Boehman
    University of Michigan

    Brian B. Brady
    Aerospace Corporation

    Philippe Buhlmann
    University of Minnesota Twin Cities

    Gregory A. Caputo
    Rowan University

    Dominick J. Casadonte Jr.
    Texas Tech University

    William H. Casey
    University of California, Davis

    Kevin A. Cavicchi
    University of Akron

    Joel R. Coats
    Iowa State University

    Holly L. Davis
    Abbott

    Milagros Delgado
    Florida International University

    Richard L. Deming
    California State University, Fullerton

    Jacqueline A. Erickson
    GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare

    Margaret M. Faul
    Amgen

    George H. Fisher
    Barry University

    Craig B. Fryhle
    Pacific Lutheran University

    Glenn A. Fugate
    Oak Ridge National Laboratory

    Ping Furlan
    US Merchant Marine Academy

    Miguel A. García-Garibay
    University of California, Los Angeles

    Melissa A. Grunlan
    Texas A&M University

    Joel M. Harris
    University of Utah

    Mark P. Heitz
    College at Brockport

    Carol J. Henry
    George Washington University

    Marc A. Hillmyer
    University of Minnesota Twin Cities

    Eric W. Hoppe
    Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

    Madeleine Jacobs
    Strategic Science

    Frieder Jaekle
    Rutgers University–Newark

    Donald A. Jaworske
    NASA

    Young-Shin Jun
    Washington University in St. Louis

    Jerzy Klosin
    Dow Chemical

    Michael G. Koehler
    Professional Analysis and Consulting

    Hilmar Koerner
    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Steven J. Lehotay
    US Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service

    Beth A. Lorsbach
    Corteva Agriscience

    Regina M. Malczewski
    Dow Corning (retired)

    Joseph S. Merola
    Virginia Tech

    Amiee Modic
    Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart

    Sheila M. Murphy
    Ashland Specialty Ingredients (retired)

    Maria C. Nagan
    Stony Brook University

    Sherine O. Obare
    University of North Carolina at Greensboro

    James J. O’Brien
    University of Missouri

    Bradley D. Olsen
    Massachusetts Institute of Technology

    Joseph V. Ortiz
    Auburn University

    Graham F. Peaslee
    University of Notre Dame

    Carl Picconatto
    Mitre

    Coleen R. Pugh
    University of Akron

    Hari S. Pujar
    Moderna

    Michael C. Qian
    Oregon State University

    Scott A. Reid
    Marquette University

    Frank Romano
    Agilent Technologies

    Silvia Ronco
    Research Corporation for Science Advancement

    David J. Roush
    Merck Research Laboratories

    Richmond Sarpong
    University of California, Berkeley

    Jonathan L. Sessler
    University of Texas

    K. Barry Sharpless
    Scripps Research

    Edward C. Sherer
    Merck & Co.

    Sir J. Fraser Stoddart
    Northwestern University

    Brian M. Stoltz
    California Institute of Technology

    Steven H. Strauss
    Colorado State University

    David A. Vicic
    Lehigh University

    Lai-Xi Wang
    University of Maryland, College Park

    Rory Waterman
    University of Vermont

    Ann E. Weber
    Kallyope

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Brazilian Women in Chemistry Awards open
2020 ACS fellows
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2020 CAS Future Leaders program open for applications

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE