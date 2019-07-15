Quote of the Week

July 15, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 28
A projected surge in electric-vehicle sales means that researchers must think about conserving natural resources and addressing battery end-of-life issues
Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN/Shutterstock
The complex community of bacteria in our guts is tough to measure reproducibly. NIST and others want to change that
Surprising discoveries about unloved insects are getting funded and becoming businesses
Evonik seeks to reshape itself to create the next big thing
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning reveals how sunscreens damage coral reefs.
If you’re looking for a right answer to this question, you’re not going to find it
New materials trick could lift the ceiling on maximum silicon-cell efficiencies