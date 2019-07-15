Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

July 15, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 28

A projected surge in electric-vehicle sales means that researchers must think about conserving natural resources and addressing battery end-of-life issues

Cover image:A projected surge in electric-vehicle sales means researchers must plan to address battery end-of-life issues

Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN/Shutterstock

Volume 97 | Issue 28
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“There are currently 97 different ways to analyze the same raw data, and they will give you 97 different answers.”

Scott Jackson, leader, NIST Complex Microbial Systems Group﻿

Energy Storage

It’s time to get serious about recycling lithium-ion batteries

A projected surge in electric-vehicle sales means that researchers must think about conserving natural resources and addressing battery end-of-life issues

Standards seekers put the human microbiome in their sights

The complex community of bacteria in our guts is tough to measure reproducibly. NIST and others want to change that

These Japanese researchers are harnessing spiders and other creepy-crawlies

Surprising discoveries about unloved insects are getting funded and becoming businesses

  • Specialty Chemicals

    One chemical company’s vision of the future

    Evonik seeks to reshape itself to create the next big thing

  • Pollution

    Periodic Graphics: Sunscreen and coral reef damage

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning reveals how sunscreens damage coral reefs.

  • Nontraditional Careers

    What is a chemistry job?

    If you’re looking for a right answer to this question, you’re not going to find it

Science Concentrates

image name
Solar Power

Supercharging the silicon solar cell

New materials trick could lift the ceiling on maximum silicon-cell efficiencies

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

The hard-hitting science behind crepes and beauty pageants

 

