ACS News

2019 SCI Scholars announced

by Blake Aronson, ACS staff
April 26, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 17
The American Chemical Society has named 22 students as its 2019 SCI Scholars. Supported by the Society of Chemical Industry and ACS, the program places outstanding chemistry and chemical engineering undergraduate students in 10 week industrial internships. Scholars also receive $1,000 for professional development and the opportunity to recognize a high school science teacher who affected their careers. For more information, visit www.acs.org/sci. The following are the scholars, their institutions, and their internship placements.

Luay Ahmed, Miami University, LyondellBasell Industries

Andrew Beahan, Illinois Institute of Technology, LyondellBasell Industries

Adrianna Boen, Johns Hopkins University, Eastman Chemical

Ngan Cameron, University of New Hampshire, Dow Chemical

Nathan Castro, California Baptist University, American Air Liquide

Jacky Chin, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, American Air Liquide

Juil Chung, University of California, Santa Barbara; American Air Liquide

Hunter Gieswein, Hope College, Trinseo

Joshua Jimison, North Carolina State University, Trinseo

Sarah Litwin, Augustana College, Milliken

Zoeb Mohammedshah, University of Pennsylvania, W. R. Grace

Gavin Morrow, University of Michigan, BASF

Alexander Osterbaan, Hope College, Trinseo

John Pruden, Lyon College, Hexion

Caleb Puckett, Auburn University, Westlake Chemical

Bethany Richard, Tennessee Tech University, Trinseo

Kyra Ross, Hope College, Carus Corp.

Jordan Ryan, University of Mississippi, ExxonMobil Chemical

Anna Smiechowski, Rochester Institute of Technology, ExxonMobil Chemical

Audra Tenzeldam, University of California, Berkeley; Carus Corp.

Alyssa VanZanten, Hope College, Honeywell

Justin Yeung, University of California, Berkeley; Eastman Chemical

