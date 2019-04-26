2019 SCI Scholars announced

The American Chemical Society has named 22 students as its 2019 SCI Scholars. Supported by the Society of Chemical Industry and ACS, the program places outstanding chemistry and chemical engineering undergraduate students in 10 week industrial internships. Scholars also receive $1,000 for professional development and the opportunity to recognize a high school science teacher who affected their careers. For more information, visit www.acs.org/sci. The following are the scholars, their institutions, and their internship placements.
Luay Ahmed, Miami University, LyondellBasell Industries
Andrew Beahan, Illinois Institute of Technology, LyondellBasell Industries
Adrianna Boen, Johns Hopkins University, Eastman Chemical
Ngan Cameron, University of New Hampshire, Dow Chemical
Nathan Castro, California Baptist University, American Air Liquide
Jacky Chin, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, American Air Liquide
Juil Chung, University of California, Santa Barbara; American Air Liquide
Hunter Gieswein, Hope College, Trinseo
Joshua Jimison, North Carolina State University, Trinseo
Sarah Litwin, Augustana College, Milliken
Zoeb Mohammedshah, University of Pennsylvania, W. R. Grace
Gavin Morrow, University of Michigan, BASF
Alexander Osterbaan, Hope College, Trinseo
John Pruden, Lyon College, Hexion
Caleb Puckett, Auburn University, Westlake Chemical
Bethany Richard, Tennessee Tech University, Trinseo
Kyra Ross, Hope College, Carus Corp.
Jordan Ryan, University of Mississippi, ExxonMobil Chemical
Anna Smiechowski, Rochester Institute of Technology, ExxonMobil Chemical
Audra Tenzeldam, University of California, Berkeley; Carus Corp.
Alyssa VanZanten, Hope College, Honeywell
Justin Yeung, University of California, Berkeley; Eastman Chemical
