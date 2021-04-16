2020 ACS annual report available

The 2020 American Chemical Society annual report is now available online.
The report includes a message from Thomas Connelly, CEO of ACS: “2020 was a year of extraordinary challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic reshaped our world through its devastating impact on public health, the economy and daily life. Then, shortly after the arrival of the pandemic, the tragic killing of George Floyd, along with other people of color, prompted a reexamination of social justice and racism across the U.S. and internationally.
“In responding to these watershed events, the American Chemical Society (ACS) redoubled its commitment to diversity and inclusion, enhanced services for members and the public, and adapted processes to the virtual environment while remaining true to its vision: Improving all people’s lives through the transforming power of chemistry.” Read the full report at www.acs.org/annualreport.
