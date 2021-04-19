Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

April 19, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 14

A few ambitious companies are pioneering a new industry serving the emerging sector

Cover image:New laboratory space at Aldevron. The manufacturer of starting materials for cell and gene therapies and enzymes plans to more than triple capacity this year.

Credit: Aldevron

Volume 99 | Issue 14
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“The fundamental challenge in cell therapy is that you’re building the plane as you fly it.”

John Khoury, executive vice president, Project Farma

Outsourcing

Cell and gene therapy: The next frontier in pharmaceutical services

A few ambitious companies are pioneering a new industry serving the emerging sector

Making stem cell transplants safer

Biotech firms hope less harsh, more effective conditioning therapies will expand the kinds of diseases treated by stem cell transplants

For PFAS, is environmental persistence on its own enough to trigger regulation?

Industry is pushing back against California’s use of this rationale to regulate these chemicals as a class

  • Undergraduate Education

    Chemistry textbooks still lack gender and racial representation

    Bias and lack of diversity in textbook images can harm students

  • Employment

    How to get the most out of informational interviews

    Use these casual conversations to guide your career exploration and grow your network

  • Food Science

    Periodic Graphics: Faking flavors with chemistry

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning provides a taste of how chemists identify and make artificial flavors.

Science Concentrates

image name
Vaccines

Pause remains on J&J vaccine

CDC’s vaccine advisory committee will watch and wait before deciding on the J&J vaccine

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Pickup lines and fine wines

 

Job listings

