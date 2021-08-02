Advertisement

ACS News

Announcing the 2021 ACS Fellows

49 new fellows honored for their contributions to science

August 2, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 29
The American Chemical Society has named 49 members as ACS Fellows.

The fellows program began in 2009 as a way to recognize and honor ACS members for outstanding achievements in and contributions to science, the profession, and ACS.

Nominations for the 2022 class of ACS Fellows will open in the first quarter of 2022. Additional information about the program, including a list of fellows named in earlier years, is available at www.acs.org/fellows.

Angie R. Angeles
Gilead Sciences

Edgar A. Arriaga
University of Minnesota

Lane A. Baker
Indiana University

Maria-Jesus Blanco
Sage Therapeutics

Keith R. Cadwallader
University of Illinois

David E. Chavez
Los Alamos National Laboratory

Jonathan Coffman
Boehringer Ingelheim

Ana de Bettencourt-Dias

University of Nevada, Reno

Kathryn D. Deibler
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare

Michael A. Duncan
University of Georgia

Thomas H. Epps III
University of Delaware

William (Rick) Ewing
Philadelphia Local Section, Bristol Myers Squibb

Javier García-Martínez
University of Alicante

Rainer E. Glaser
Missouri University of Science and Technology

Meledath Govindan
Fitchburg State University

Timothy W Hanks
Furman University

Eva M. Harth
University of Houston

George L. Heard
University of North Carolina Asheville

Mark C. Hersam
Northwestern University

Veronica I. Jaramillo
Pasadena City College

Dimitris Katsoulis
Dow

Ehud Keinan
Technion–Israel Institute of Technology

James D. Kubicki
Department of Earth, Environmental & Resource Sciences, The University of Texas at El Paso

Kristen M. Kulinowski
IDA Science and Technology Policy Institute

Natalie A. LaFranzo
Cofactor Genomics, Inc.

Vernita Bowden Lockhart
The Coca-Cola Company, Agnes Scott College

Chuanbin Mao
University of Oklahoma

Lisa A. Marcaurelle
GlaxoSmithKline

Heather D. Maynard
University of California, Los Angeles

Denise Lynn Merkle
SciConsult

Panche Naumov
New York University / NYU Abu Dhabi

Maria Oliver-Hoyo
North Carolina State University

Bosoon Park
United States Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service

B. Montgomery Pettitt
University of Texas Medical Branch

Joseph M. Pickel
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Xavier Pillai
Leydig, Voit & Mayer

Seth C. Rasmussen
North Dakota State University

Michelle Rogers
Cargill

Sharon K. Schneider
United States Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service

Virender K. Sharma
Texas A&M University

Susan M. Shih
College of DuPage, Emeritus

Laura S. Sremaniak
North Carolina State University

Cristina Urdaneta Thomas
3M

Michelle Tran-Dubé
Pfizer

Andrea Twiss-Brooks
University of Chicago

Javier Vela
Iowa State University

Stanislaus S. Wong
Stony Brook University

Wallace H. Yokoyama
United States Department of Agriculture

Liangli (Lucy) Yu
University of Maryland, College Park.

