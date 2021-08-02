Announcing the 2021 ACS Fellows

The American Chemical Society has named 49 members as ACS Fellows.
The fellows program began in 2009 as a way to recognize and honor ACS members for outstanding achievements in and contributions to science, the profession, and ACS.
Nominations for the 2022 class of ACS Fellows will open in the first quarter of 2022. Additional information about the program, including a list of fellows named in earlier years, is available at www.acs.org/fellows.
Angie R. Angeles
Gilead Sciences
Edgar A. Arriaga
University of Minnesota
Lane A. Baker
Indiana University
Maria-Jesus Blanco
Sage Therapeutics
Keith R. Cadwallader
University of Illinois
David E. Chavez
Los Alamos National Laboratory
Jonathan Coffman
Boehringer Ingelheim
Ana de Bettencourt-Dias
University of Nevada, Reno
Kathryn D. Deibler
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare
Michael A. Duncan
University of Georgia
Thomas H. Epps III
University of Delaware
William (Rick) Ewing
Philadelphia Local Section, Bristol Myers Squibb
Javier García-Martínez
University of Alicante
Rainer E. Glaser
Missouri University of Science and Technology
Meledath Govindan
Fitchburg State University
Timothy W Hanks
Furman University
Eva M. Harth
University of Houston
George L. Heard
University of North Carolina Asheville
Mark C. Hersam
Northwestern University
Veronica I. Jaramillo
Pasadena City College
Dimitris Katsoulis
Dow
Ehud Keinan
Technion–Israel Institute of Technology
James D. Kubicki
Department of Earth, Environmental & Resource Sciences, The University of Texas at El Paso
Kristen M. Kulinowski
IDA Science and Technology Policy Institute
Natalie A. LaFranzo
Cofactor Genomics, Inc.
Vernita Bowden Lockhart
The Coca-Cola Company, Agnes Scott College
Chuanbin Mao
University of Oklahoma
Lisa A. Marcaurelle
GlaxoSmithKline
Heather D. Maynard
University of California, Los Angeles
Denise Lynn Merkle
SciConsult
Panche Naumov
New York University / NYU Abu Dhabi
Maria Oliver-Hoyo
North Carolina State University
Bosoon Park
United States Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service
B. Montgomery Pettitt
University of Texas Medical Branch
Joseph M. Pickel
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Xavier Pillai
Leydig, Voit & Mayer
Seth C. Rasmussen
North Dakota State University
Michelle Rogers
Cargill
Sharon K. Schneider
United States Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service
Virender K. Sharma
Texas A&M University
Susan M. Shih
College of DuPage, Emeritus
Laura S. Sremaniak
North Carolina State University
Cristina Urdaneta Thomas
3M
Michelle Tran-Dubé
Pfizer
Andrea Twiss-Brooks
University of Chicago
Javier Vela
Iowa State University
Stanislaus S. Wong
Stony Brook University
Wallace H. Yokoyama
United States Department of Agriculture
Liangli (Lucy) Yu
University of Maryland, College Park.
