Quote of the Week

August 9, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 29
The country’s CROs want a seat at the global drug discovery table
Cover image:The country’s contract research firms are stretching their wings
Credit: C&EN/Shutterstock
“All of the things that we hoped would not happen are coming true.”
The NIH director talks to C&EN about the sizable investment in small-molecule drugs for this pandemic and the ones to come
After years of effort, 3 different research groups have astonished the field with high-resolution cryo-EM structures of the machinery that reads our DNA
Each person you advise has different needs and preferences
L-DNA offers new twist on information storage
Panel faces backlog of accident investigations