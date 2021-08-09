Advertisement

August 9, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 29

The country’s CROs want a seat at the global drug discovery table

Cover image:The country’s contract research firms are stretching their wings

Credit: C&EN/Shutterstock

Quote of the Week

“All of the things that we hoped would not happen are coming true.”

Francis Collins, director, National Institutes of Health

Outsourcing

Big ambitions for India’s contract research firms

Francis Collins on the urgent need for COVID-19 antivirals

The NIH director talks to C&EN about the sizable investment in small-molecule drugs for this pandemic and the ones to come

How transcription gets its start, in pictures

After years of effort, 3 different research groups have astonished the field with high-resolution cryo-EM structures of the machinery that reads our DNA

  • Education

    To be a great mentor, recognize that it’s not about you

    Each person you advise has different needs and preferences

  • Biological Chemistry

    Mirror-image polymerase makes mirror gene and more

    L-DNA offers new twist on information storage

  • Industrial Safety

    US Chemical Safety Board closer to getting 3 more members

    Panel faces backlog of accident investigations

Science Concentrates

K-12 Education

China brings home top 4 golds in Chemistry Olympiad

US team receives 2 gold and 2 silver medals

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Hairworm horrors and talking tomatoes

 

