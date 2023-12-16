Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

2023 Southern Chemist Award to Alabugin

by Sara Cottle
December 16, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

Mugshot of Igor Alabugin.
Credit: Courtesy of Igor Alabugin
Igor Alabugin

Igor V. Alabugin of Florida State University is the recipient of the 2023 Southern Chemist Award. He is being recognized for his work in stereoelectronic connections between structure and reactivity and the study of novel cycloaromatization reactions. The award, presented by the Memphis Local Section of the American Chemical Society, honors outstanding researchers who have brought recognition to the southern US through their activities and accomplishments. Alabugin’s research program focuses on gaining a better understanding of stereoelectronic effects and how to use them in reaction design, including radical cyclizations and alkyne transformations. His group contributions range from photochemical DNA–cleaving agents to carbon-rich materials and unusual molecules. Alabugin will receive the award in December at a dinner in Memphis, Tennessee, honoring his research and service.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Southern Chemist Award to Katherine J. Franz
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Southern Chemist Award to Donna Chen
Barry Trost Is Pauling Medalist

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE