2023 Southern Chemist Award to Alabugin

Igor V. Alabugin of Florida State University is the recipient of the 2023 Southern Chemist Award. He is being recognized for his work in stereoelectronic connections between structure and reactivity and the study of novel cycloaromatization reactions. The award, presented by the Memphis Local Section of the American Chemical Society, honors outstanding researchers who have brought recognition to the southern US through their activities and accomplishments. Alabugin’s research program focuses on gaining a better understanding of stereoelectronic effects and how to use them in reaction design, including radical cyclizations and alkyne transformations. His group contributions range from photochemical DNA–cleaving agents to carbon-rich materials and unusual molecules. Alabugin will receive the award in December at a dinner in Memphis, Tennessee, honoring his research and service.
