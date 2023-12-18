Advertisement

December 18, 2023 Cover

Volume 101, Issue 41

With cool molecules, interesting discoveries, and thought-provoking findings, 2023 was rich in chemistry

Volume 101 | Issue 41
Quote of the Week

“Breakthroughs in green chemistry will set the tone in a sustainable revolution for decarbonization.”

Stafford Sheehan, chief technology officer, Air Company

Science Communication

C&EN’s Year in Chemistry

With cool molecules, interesting discoveries, and thought-provoking findings, 2023 was rich in chemistry

Why is making artificial saliva so hard?

Millions of people experience dry mouth, but chemists haven’t been able to make a good substitute for our proteins and sugars

From the archives: The 2010s

The chemical deal of the century

  • Protein Folding

    Amyloid study shows formation pathway of tau filaments

    Structural biologists track proteins linked to neurodegeneration

  • Investment

    BASF targets sustainable products in R&D

    The German major is reorienting its research toward cutting greenhouse gas emissions, lowering resource use, and supporting the circular economy

  • Biological Chemistry

    Researchers link fetal hormone to pregnancy nausea

    Prior exposure level governs severity, suggesting a druggable mechanism

Science Concentrates

image name
Climate Change

Despite discord, UN climate meeting finds some agreement

COP28 yields calls transition away from fossil fuels, reduce methane emissions

Business & Policy Concentrates

