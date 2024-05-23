Advertisement

ACS News

2024 Chemistry Olympiad Study Camp students named

by Margaret Thatcher, ACS Staff
May 23, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 16
20 individual portraits of students participating in the study camp are collaged together.
Credit: Photos courtesy of study camp participants
20 student finalists, pictured in alphabetical order by last name, will participate in the Chemistry Olympiad Study Camp at the University of Maryland, College Park from June 2 to 15.

The US National Chemistry Olympiad program announced 20 finalists who will participate in the Chemistry Olympiad Study Camp, which will be held at the University of Maryland, College Park, from June 2 to 15.

At the camp, students will compete for a place on the four-member team representing the US at the 56th International Chemistry Olympiad, to be held July 21–30 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Representing 17 local sections and 12 US states, the students are Anantshri Asthana, Dulles High School in Texas; Yufei Chen, University High School in California; Eric Duan, Glenelg High School in Maryland; James Jiang, Buchholz High School in Florida; Joshua Li, the Wheatley School in New York; Benjamin Lin, West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North in New Jersey; Yunyi Ling, Montgomery Blair High School in Maryland; Alice Liu, Marquette High School in Missouri; Yuqing Liu, Westwood High School in Texas; Lawrence Ma, Ridge High School in New Jersey; Adam Madni, Carmel High School in Indiana; Arya Morasa, Mira Loma High School in California; Bhargava Mortha, Carmel High School in Indiana; Daniel Rosado, Redondo Union High School in California; Yash Shah, Panther Creek High School in North Carolina; Albert Tang, the Westminster Schools in Georgia; Aaron Wang, Conestoga High School in Pennsylvania; Annie Xu, Mission San Jose High School in California; Samuel Xu, Newton South High School in Massachusetts; and Max Zhou, San Marino High School in California.

Participants in the study camp will be instructed and guided by the faculty of the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry of the University of Maryland, College Park, as well as the following mentors: Laura Serbulea of the University of Virginia, Songwen Xie of the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Komal Jain of Lake Braddock Secondary School, Burke, Virginia, and Steve Lantos of Brookline High School, Brookline, Massachusetts.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

