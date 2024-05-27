Quote of the Week

May 27, 2024 Cover
Volume 102, Issue 16
At the end of the year, NASA will launch the first spacecraft carrying instrumentation dedicated to analyzing the habitability of Jupiter’s moon Europa
Cover image:Scientific instruments aboard NASA’s Europa Clipper are designed to see, taste, and smell Jupiter’s smallest icy moon without ever touching it.
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
Long under silicon’s shadow, perovskites and other photovoltaic contenders may have found their niche
Arielle Johnson talks to C&EN about her new book, Flavorama
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning zooms in on the science behind instant-printing photos.
New therapies might be able to treat addiction by selectively targeting withdrawal
At an investor event, the company promotes sustainable investments as an earnings driver
Amid multistate outbreaks of bird flu in dairy cows, public health officials are monitoring wastewater for early signs of the virus