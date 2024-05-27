Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

May 27, 2024 Cover

Volume 102, Issue 16

At the end of the year, NASA will launch the first spacecraft carrying instrumentation dedicated to analyzing the habitability of Jupiter’s moon Europa

Cover image:Scientific instruments aboard NASA’s Europa Clipper are designed to see, taste, and smell Jupiter’s smallest icy moon without ever touching it.

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Full Article
Volume 102 | Issue 16
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“We say it has everything and the kitchen sink.”

Greg Miller, lead mass spectrometer designer for the Mass Spectrometer for Planetary Exploration/Europa, Southwest Research Institute

Astrochemistry

Searching for the ingredients of life on Europa

At the end of the year, NASA will launch the first spacecraft carrying instrumentation dedicated to analyzing the habitability of Jupiter’s moon Europa

Indoor solar cells are coming soon to gadgets near you

Long under silicon’s shadow, perovskites and other photovoltaic contenders may have found their niche

This cookbook showcases flavor and chemical structures

Arielle Johnson talks to C&EN about her new book, Flavorama

  • Materials

    Periodic Graphics: The chemistry of Polaroid photography

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning zooms in on the science behind instant-printing photos.

  • Neuroscience

    Separate brain circuits drive fentanyl addiction

    New therapies might be able to treat addiction by selectively targeting withdrawal

  • Petrochemicals

    Dow presents rosy view of the future

    At an investor event, the company promotes sustainable investments as an earnings driver

Science Concentrates

image name
Biological Chemistry

US CDC begins tracking influenza in wastewater to assess H5N1 spread

Amid multistate outbreaks of bird flu in dairy cows, public health officials are monitoring wastewater for early signs of the virus

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Liquid Gold: the quirky chemistry of urinalysis

 

