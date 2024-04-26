ACS 2024 strategic plan updates

At the start of 2024, the American Chemical Society updated the ACS Strategic Plan to advance inclusivity in chemistry education. The update was made in response to a review of the ACS Strategic Plan, which takes place annually.
“Changes to the ACS Strategic Plan are made based on input from ACS members received throughout the year,” says Will Lynch, chair of the ACS Board of Directors’ Committee on Strategic Planning, which oversees the plan. “For 2024, the changes made reflect a recognition that inclusivity is an important aspect to ensuring excellence in education.”
The ACS Strategic Plan guides the activities of the more than 200,000 individuals in the society’s global membership community. It provides ACS with a blueprint of how it can fully realize its vision of “improving all people’s lives through the transforming power of chemistry” and its mission “to advance the broader chemistry enterprise and its practitioners for the benefit of Earth and all its people.”
ACS strives to organize its resources to provide information, empower a global community, improve education, communicate chemistry’s value, and promote diversity, equity, inclusion, and respect. This focus is represented in each of the society’s strategic goals.
Resources related to the ACS Strategic Plan can be found at www.acs.org/about/strategicplan.html. Email strategy@acs.org for more information regarding the plan.
