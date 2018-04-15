The American Chemical Society is adding a new journal, ACS Applied Bio Materials, to the ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces family of journals.
The new interdisciplinary journal will publish original research on all aspects of biorelated materials, including biological, biomedical, bioinspired, and biomimetic materials. The journal will also cover applications in biosensing, imaging, therapeutics, bioenergy, biocatalysis, and bioelectronics.
Shu Wang, a professor at the Institute of Chemistry of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, has been named the journal’s inaugural deputy editor.
“It is our intention that ACS Applied Bio Materials will serve authors and readers with the most recent breakthrough research dealing with the design of functional biorelated materials and their significant applications,” Wang tells C&EN. “The journal is devoted to reports of new and original experimental and theoretical research of an applied nature that integrates knowledge in the areas of materials, engineering, physics, bioscience, and chemistry into important bioapplications.”
“Professor Wang brings more than seven years of experience editing for ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces,” Kirk Schanze, the journal’s editor in chief, said in a release. “He has broad expertise in the biological aspects of materials chemistry and materials science and will lead a diverse and interdisciplinary group of associate editors to be selected from across the global scientific landscape.”
Since 2011, Wang has served as an associate and executive editor of ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces. He already has big plans for the new journal. “For short-term goals, we plan to make great efforts to increase the reputation, readership, and impact of ACS Applied Bio Materials,” Wang says. “For long-term goals, we hope the journal will become one of the top forums worldwide for the community of chemists, physicists, biologists, engineers, and materials scientists about the most recent breakthroughs in the field of functional biomaterials.”
ACS Applied Bio Materials will begin accepting submissions in April. The first peer-reviewed articles will appear online this summer.
