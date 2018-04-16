Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

April 16, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 16

Governments, nongovernmental organizations, and industry are turning their attention to developing countries in Asia to stop the flow of plastics into the sea

Full Article
Volume 96 | Issue 16
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“The most immediate issue, though, isn’t research; it’s whether EPA will roll back regulatory safeguards.”

Rob Jackson, chair, earth system science at Stanford University

Polymers

Fighting ocean plastics at the source

Inventor, chemist, and CRISPR craftsman: Inside David Liu’s evolution workshop

Liu’s chemistry lab is hijacking evolution to develop new tools that might someday treat thousands of genetic diseases

The petrochemicals party shows no signs of stopping

The industry is enjoying some good times, and they might even get better

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Imaging

Rigid tip improves atomic force microscopy imaging

An inflexible copper oxide AFM tip allows researchers to observe hydrogen bonds between molecules

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Ants surprise scientists with their medical attention, and cuddling chickens could knock people off their perches

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT