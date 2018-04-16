Quote of the Week

April 16, 2018 Cover
Volume 96, Issue 16
Governments, nongovernmental organizations, and industry are turning their attention to developing countries in Asia to stop the flow of plastics into the sea
Liu’s chemistry lab is hijacking evolution to develop new tools that might someday treat thousands of genetic diseases
The industry is enjoying some good times, and they might even get better
Layers of material and specialized chemistry have always been key to waterproof apparel
Having founded three successful start-ups, Durham University chemist Jas Pal Badyal is setting his sights on cleaning up the world’s water
U.S. needs better information on quantities, sources, times, and locations of greenhouse gas emissions
Chemjobber on slaying the zombie project
An inflexible copper oxide AFM tip allows researchers to observe hydrogen bonds between molecules