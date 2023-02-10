ACS Board actions from December 2022 meeting

The American Chemical Society Board of Directors met in Washington, DC, Dec. 2–3 and elected Paul W. Jagodzinski as board chair for 2023. Wayne E. Jones Jr., Carolyn Ribes, and Lisa Houston were elected to fill terms on the board’s executive committee.
Among its other actions, the board approved a 2023 operating budget with a net contribution from operations of $46.5 million and a capital budget of $38.5 million. It approved ACS nominees for the 2023 National Medal of Science and 2023 National Inventors Hall of Fame. A 2023 development goal of $4 million and an amendment to the ACS Gift Acceptance Policy were also approved.
The board endorsed proposed amendments to the ACS governing documents, drafted by the Board Working Group on Structure and Representation, to add an international director to the Board of Directors and decrease the total number of directors-at-large by one to maintain the board’s current size. The Petition to Add International Representation on the Board of Directors will come before the ACS Council for comment in the spring and will be up for action in the fall.
The board adopted one resolution for past ACS Board member Maurice M. Bursey. Before the executive session, the board met for a strategic retreat focused on membership, ACS policy statements, and response to social issues.
