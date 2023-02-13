Advertisement

10106-cover-braskem.jpg
10106-cover-braskem.jpg
February 13, 2023 Cover

Volume 101, Issue 6

After decades of false starts, cellulosic ethanol may arrive just as the chemical and fuel industries clamor for a low-carbon feedstock

Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Shutterstock

Quote of the Week

“Research in Ukraine is alive and kicking. This is the most important thing.”

Olga Polotska, executive director, National Research Foundation of Ukraine

Specialty Chemicals

Will ethanol fuel a low-carbon future?

After decades of false starts, cellulosic ethanol may arrive just as the chemical and fuel industries clamor for a low-carbon feedstock

Ukrainian chemists reflect on a year under attack

‘We are here, we are working, and we are not going to give up’

In the chemical industry, a tentative journey to ‘point and click’

New e-commerce platforms have proved the concept for chemicals, but activity remains light

  • Safety

    Safety questions remain after Ohio train derailment

    A controlled release and burn of vinyl chloride from 5 railcars prompted an evacuation order

  • Persistent Pollutants

    EU proposal would ban 10,000 PFAS

    Restrictions aim to reduce emissions to the environment and make products safer for people

  • Finance

    Chemical companies stumbled in 2022

    Economic headwinds made the year tough for most US firms

Science Concentrates

Safety

Safety questions remain after Ohio train derailment

A controlled release and burn of vinyl chloride from 5 railcars prompted an evacuation order

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

