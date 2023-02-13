Quote of the Week

February 13, 2023 Cover
Volume 101, Issue 6
After decades of false starts, cellulosic ethanol may arrive just as the chemical and fuel industries clamor for a low-carbon feedstock
Cover image:After decades of false starts, cellulosic ethanol may arrive just as the chemical and fuel industries clamor for a low-carbon feedstock.
Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Shutterstock
After decades of false starts, cellulosic ethanol may arrive just as the chemical and fuel industries clamor for a low-carbon feedstock
‘We are here, we are working, and we are not going to give up’
New e-commerce platforms have proved the concept for chemicals, but activity remains light
A controlled release and burn of vinyl chloride from 5 railcars prompted an evacuation order
Restrictions aim to reduce emissions to the environment and make products safer for people
Economic headwinds made the year tough for most US firms
A controlled release and burn of vinyl chloride from 5 railcars prompted an evacuation order