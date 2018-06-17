Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

ACS Board actions from the June executive meeting

by Linda Wang
June 17, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

The ACS Board of Directors met on June 1–2 in Baltimore and took several actions. The following are highlights:

On the recommendation of the Committee on Pensions & Investments, the board approved an amendment to the ACS Defined Contribution Retirement Plan.

On the recommendation of the Committee on Professional & Member Relations, the board approved a nominee for the 2019 Othmer Gold Medal, reestablished the Henry H. Storch Award in Energy Chemistry for presentation beginning in 2020, and authorized ACS financial support for several awards for 2020 presentation unless sponsors are found to support them.

The board confirmed council appoval of the continuation of the Joint Board-Council Committee on Publications, as well as the Younger Chemists Committee.

The board also approved the establishment of new international chemical sciences chapters in Jordan and Qatar, confirmed the Petition on the Composition of Society Committees, and approved the list of Petroleum Research Fund grant recommendations submitted by the PRF Advisory Board.

The board agreed that a distribution of $750,000 received from the board of trustees for the Group Insurance Plans should be used to establish a scholarship fund for Project SEED. Also, after 39 years of service to the society, ACS Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer Brian Bernstein announced his plans to retire at the end of the year. The search for his successor is under way.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Actions from the June ACS Board of Directors meeting
Actions from the May ACS Board of Directors meeting
December ACS Board actions

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE