ACS Board actions from the June executive meeting

The ACS Board of Directors met on June 1–2 in Baltimore and took several actions. The following are highlights:
On the recommendation of the Committee on Pensions & Investments, the board approved an amendment to the ACS Defined Contribution Retirement Plan.
On the recommendation of the Committee on Professional & Member Relations, the board approved a nominee for the 2019 Othmer Gold Medal, reestablished the Henry H. Storch Award in Energy Chemistry for presentation beginning in 2020, and authorized ACS financial support for several awards for 2020 presentation unless sponsors are found to support them.
The board confirmed council appoval of the continuation of the Joint Board-Council Committee on Publications, as well as the Younger Chemists Committee.
The board also approved the establishment of new international chemical sciences chapters in Jordan and Qatar, confirmed the Petition on the Composition of Society Committees, and approved the list of Petroleum Research Fund grant recommendations submitted by the PRF Advisory Board.
The board agreed that a distribution of $750,000 received from the board of trustees for the Group Insurance Plans should be used to establish a scholarship fund for Project SEED. Also, after 39 years of service to the society, ACS Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer Brian Bernstein announced his plans to retire at the end of the year. The search for his successor is under way.
