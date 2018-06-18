Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

June 18, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 25

Chemical and biochemical approaches take aim at plastic pollution

Cover image:A recycling truck dumps recyclables in a garbage dumping field.

Credit: Jesse Lenz

Volume 96 | Issue 25
Quote of the Week

“Trade wars are very bad, and unwinnable.”

Nariman Behravesh, chief economist, IHS Markit

Pollution

Recycling needs a revamp

Slime-making craze has become a big business

Glue and borax sales have been brisk as kids and parents look for do-it-yourself activities

Periodic Graphics: The chemistry of slime

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning wrings all the molecular details out of the popular goo

  • Investment

    Good times, bad times for chemical industry

    A strong economy is overshadowed by trade wars and plastics woes

  • Careers

    Social media 101 for scientists

    It’s never too late to start getting connected online

Science Concentrates

Women In Science

Sexual harassment pervasive in science, National Academies study says

Cultural change needed to prevent injury to female faculty, students

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Polarized light and the magic angle: Scientists making art

 

