ACS Bridge Travel Awards available

Applications are being accepted for the ACS Bridge Travel Award, which provides underrepresented minority students in the chemical sciences with up to $2,000 in funding for travel costs to attend a scientific conference. The award is part of the ACS Bridge Program, which aims to increase the number of underrepresented minority students that gain access to doctoral programs in the chemical sciences. Applications are due by Aug. 1. For more information, visit bit.ly/2Xk00NC.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter