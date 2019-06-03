Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

June 3, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 22

The cellular housecleaning and self-renewal process is implicated in neurodegenerative diseases, cancer, and more. Can biotech companies walk the fine line between boosting and inhibiting autophagy to treat disease without causing it?

Cover image:Autophagy, the process of cellular housecleaning and self-renewal, is implicated in neurodegenerative diseases, cancer, and more. Can biotech companies walk the fine line between boosting and inhibiting autophagy to treat disease without causing it?

Credit: Chris Gash

Volume 97 | Issue 22
Quote of the Week

“We believe in states’ rights, but we’ve got to get national standardization for hemp testing and labeling requirements.”

Joy Beckerman, president, Hemp Industries Association

Start-ups

Autophagy: Drugging the yin and yang of the cell

The cellular housecleaning and self-renewal process is implicated in neurodegenerative diseases, cancer, and more. Can biotech companies walk the fine line between boosting and inhibiting autophagy to treat disease without causing it?

Hong Kong gives biotech a chance

After difficult years, new policies are helping a biotech sector bloom in the trading and banking hub

To get noble gases to forge bonds, chemists go to extremes

Despite challenging conditions and a lack of funding, some researchers still see rewards in coaxing reactivity from these nearly inert elements

  • Periodic Table

    From our archives: An essay on selenium, by Liu Tungsheng

    To celebrate the International Year of the Periodic Table, C&EN is re-releasing its favorite essays from a special 2003 collectors’ issue celebrating the elements

  • Consumer Safety

    US hemp boom creates chaos

    Companies struggle with varying state laws, lack of federal guidance

  • Women In Science

    Career Ladder: Anne Mallaband

    This English chemist worked in industry before moving to academia and European science policy

Science Concentrates

Business

FDA approves second gene therapy, Zolgensma, to treat spinal muscular atrophy in infants

At $2,125,000, it is the most expensive drug in the world

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Science selfies and dictionary additions

 

Job listings

