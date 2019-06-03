Quote of the Week

June 3, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 22
The cellular housecleaning and self-renewal process is implicated in neurodegenerative diseases, cancer, and more. Can biotech companies walk the fine line between boosting and inhibiting autophagy to treat disease without causing it?
Credit: Chris Gash
After difficult years, new policies are helping a biotech sector bloom in the trading and banking hub
Despite challenging conditions and a lack of funding, some researchers still see rewards in coaxing reactivity from these nearly inert elements
To celebrate the International Year of the Periodic Table, C&EN is re-releasing its favorite essays from a special 2003 collectors’ issue celebrating the elements
Companies struggle with varying state laws, lack of federal guidance
This English chemist worked in industry before moving to academia and European science policy
At $2,125,000, it is the most expensive drug in the world