ACS News

ACS COMP Division announces 2024 award recipients

by Zoe Cournia, award cochairs, ACS Division of Computers in Chemistry
December 16, 2023
The American Chemical Society Computers in Chemistry (COMP) Division has announced its 2024 award recipients. COMP’s mission is to empower “a diverse community to develop and promote the innovative and interdisciplinary use of computers in chemical research and education to benefit society.” Awards will be presented at the 2024 ACS Spring Meeting in New Orleans.

The ACS OpenEye Cadence Outstanding Junior Faculty Award in Computational Chemistry was given to Ramon Miranda Quintana of the University of Florida, Valerie Vaissier Welborn of Virginia Tech, Zhongyue (John) Yang of Vanderbilt University, and Houlong Zhuang of Arizona State University.

The Wiley Computers in Chemistry Outstanding Postdoc Award was given to Eric Beyerle of the University of Maryland and Rui Xu of Stanford University.

The Chemical Computing Group Excellence Award for Graduate Students was given to Jiahua Deng of Boston University, Juan Pérez-Sánchez of the University of California San Diego, Shree Sowndarya Santhanalakkshmi Vejaykummar of Colorado State University, Austin Weigle of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and Ruiyi Zhou of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

