ACS Catalysis Science and Technology Division awards to Fabio Ribeiro and Andrew J. Medford

Two awards from the American Chemical Society Division of Catalysis Science and Technology are being announced. Fabio Ribeiro, the R. Norris and Eleanor Shreve Professor of Chemical Engineering at Purdue University, is the 2023 recipient of the Exceptional Achievements in Catalysis award, in recognition of his exceptionally meritorious, impactful, and enduring scientific and leadership contributions to the broad field of catalysis science.
Andrew J. “AJ” Medford, an assistant professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology, is the 2023 recipient of the Early Career in Catalysis award. This award recognizes independent contributions to the broad field of catalysis science that are of unusual merit and creativity in the early stages of a career.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter