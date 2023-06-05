Quote of the Week

June 5, 2023 Cover
Volume 101, Issue 18
New methods characterize large and complex samples that conventional mass spec struggles with
With most chemical weapons stockpiles gone, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons looks to prevent new threats
Swiss pharmaceutical services firm crafts a global one-stop shop rooted in tradition
Light-triggered chemistry opens up a range of nail options
An application called Architector could help scientists separate valuable metals from nuclear waste
Ship-based expedition uncovers the diversity of Pacific Ocean coral reefs
