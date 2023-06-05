Advertisement

June 5, 2023 Cover

Volume 101, Issue 18

New methods characterize large and complex samples that conventional mass spec struggles with

Volume 101 | Issue 18
Quote of the Week

“Above all, the OPCW is an instrument in the service of peace and security in the world.”

Fernando Arias, director general, Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons

Mass Spectrometry

The emerging world of single-molecule mass measurements

New methods characterize large and complex samples that conventional mass spec struggles with

The OPCW’s never-ending fight to eliminate chemical weapons

With most chemical weapons stockpiles gone, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons looks to prevent new threats

Siegfried marks its 150th anniversary with a foray into cell and gene therapy

Swiss pharmaceutical services firm crafts a global one-stop shop rooted in tradition

  • Consumer Products

    What is gel nail polish, and how does it create durable manicures?

    Light-triggered chemistry opens up a range of nail options

  • Computational Chemistry

    Chemists have a new tool to predict 3D structures of f-block organometallics

    An application called Architector could help scientists separate valuable metals from nuclear waste

  • Microbiome

    Molecular mapping of coral reef diversity

    Ship-based expedition uncovers the diversity of Pacific Ocean coral reefs

Science Concentrates

image name
Computational Chemistry

Chemists have a new tool to predict 3D structures of f-block organometallics

An application called Architector could help scientists separate valuable metals from nuclear waste

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Piping hot science: Coffee or tea?

 

