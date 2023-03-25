ACS Fellows Program open for nominations

Nominations are being accepted for the 2023 class of American Chemical Society fellows. The deadline for submissions is April 1.
The ACS Fellows Program recognizes members for outstanding achievements in science, their profession, education, or management and exemplary service to the ACS community. Nominees must excel in both achievement and service to be eligible. Further details on eligibility requirements and nominating instructions, including a webinar on how to complete an award nomination, are available at www.acs.org/fellows.
Nominations should be made online at www.nominatefellow.acs.org.
