March 27, 2023 Cover

Volume 101, Issue 10

Priestley Medal address 2023

Volume 101 | Issue 10
Quote of the Week

“It’s just given to us like the tablets of Moses.”

Saurabh Chitnis, synthetic chemist, Dalhousie University, on journals’ requirements for compounds’ purity

Awards

Regenerative engineering: Polymeric chemistry and materials science for regeneration

When do standards of chemical purity break down?

Amid imprecise results and alleged fraud, chemists debate whether journals should require results of elemental analysis to confirm a product’s purity

Podcast: Microplastics pollute our drinking water. What are the risks?

Stereo Chemistry explores efforts to detect the particles and what their presence means for health

  • Polymers

    From the archives: The 1920s

    We capture the moment in 1928 that Wallace Carothers leaves Harvard for DuPont

  • Informatics

    IUPAC’s new director discusses how IUPAC comes up with naming recommendations

    Greta Heydenrych also talks community building, digitizing chemistry, and forging a common language

  • Chemical Bonding

    Periodic Graphics: Making molecular sandwiches

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning looks at the chemistry and history of ferrocene and other sandwich compounds.

Science Concentrates

image name
Synthesis

This new molecule owes its chirality to oxygen alone

The surprisingly stable chiral oxonium ion adds to fundamental principles in chemistry

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

AWARDS

NEWSCRIPTS

Fungal feuds

 

