Quote of the Week

March 27, 2023 Cover
Volume 101, Issue 10
Priestley Medal address 2023
Amid imprecise results and alleged fraud, chemists debate whether journals should require results of elemental analysis to confirm a product’s purity
Stereo Chemistry explores efforts to detect the particles and what their presence means for health
We capture the moment in 1928 that Wallace Carothers leaves Harvard for DuPont
Greta Heydenrych also talks community building, digitizing chemistry, and forging a common language
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning looks at the chemistry and history of ferrocene and other sandwich compounds.
The surprisingly stable chiral oxonium ion adds to fundamental principles in chemistry