ACS News

ACS Green Chemistry Institute Pharmaceutical Roundtable awards $300,000 in green chemistry grants

by Christiana Bridell, ACS staff 
November 8, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 43
The American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute Pharmaceutical Roundtable has awarded $300,000 in grants to eight research groups in the US, Finland, and Denmark. These grants support research to further green chemistry in pharmaceutical discovery, development, and manufacturing.

The recipients are Martin Andersson of the Technical University of Denmark, Soumitra Athavale and Frances H. Arnold of the California Institute of Technology, Matthew A. Hostetler of Marshall University,

Tristan Lambert and Phillip Milner of Cornell University, Kamalesh K. Sirkar of the New Jersey Institute of Technology, Pasi Virta of the University of Turku, Daniel J. Weix of the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and Tehshik P. Yoon of the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

Research projects include advancing membrane separations in continuous manufacturing, promoting greener innovations in peptide conjugate synthesis, optimizing oligonucleotide technology to address environmental challenges in manufacturing, and increasing the utility of surfactant-based chemistry in water.

To date, over $2.7 million in research funding has been awarded by the roundtable. The next request for proposals will be issued in spring 2021. For more information about the roundtable, visit www.acsgcipr.org.

