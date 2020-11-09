November 9, 2020 Issue

November 9, 2020 Cover
Volume 98, Issue 43
Designing molecules that make bonds with their biological targets is in vogue
Cover image:The drug ibrutinib makes a covalent bond to Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, an important cancer target.
Credit: RCSB PDB/Yang H. Ku/C&EN
Highly miscible in water, the likely carcinogen is challenging to remove
The Open Chemistry Collaborative in Diversity Equity hopes data will help departments improve faculty’s diversity, inclusion, and equity
Jen Heemstra on how to help those around you separate facts from myths
Scientists report that a phenomenon called liquid-liquid phase separation causes the silk proteins to solidify
An electrochemical method could make phosphorus recycling easier, but it is yet to be proven in the real world at scale
A switch to Biden would change pandemic, environment, and immigration policies; Congress has a bigger role in other areas