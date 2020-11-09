Advertisement

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

November 9, 2020 Issue

09843-cover-opener.jpg
09843-cover-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2020 American Chemical Society

November 9, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 43

Designing molecules that make bonds with their biological targets is in vogue

Cover image:The drug ibrutinib makes a covalent bond to Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, an important cancer target.

Credit: RCSB PDB/Yang H. Ku/C&EN

Volume 98 | Issue 43
Quote of the Week

“This is definitely a moment of reflection for our nation—and one cannot effectively reflect without knowing the facts.”

Dontarie Stallings, associate director, Open Chemistry Collaborative in Diversity Equity

Drug Discovery

Covalent drugs go from fringe field to fashionable endeavor

Pollution

1,4-Dioxane: Another forever chemical plagues drinking-water utilities

Highly miscible in water, the likely carcinogen is challenging to remove

Education

Racial and ethnic diversity of US chemistry faculty has changed little since 2011

The Open Chemistry Collaborative in Diversity Equity hopes data will help departments improve faculty’s diversity, inclusion, and equity

  • Employment

    We’re all science communicators. Here’s how to do it better

    Jen Heemstra on how to help those around you separate facts from myths

  • Biomaterials

    Spider silk proteins condense into droplets to form silk

    Scientists report that a phenomenon called liquid-liquid phase separation causes the silk proteins to solidify

  • Sustainability

    A new way to get P from pee

    An electrochemical method could make phosphorus recycling easier, but it is yet to be proven in the real world at scale

Science Concentrates

image name
Policy

Chemistry awaits US presidential pick

A switch to Biden would change pandemic, environment, and immigration policies; Congress has a bigger role in other areas

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image
Consumer Products

Shedding light on filtering spectacles

 

Job listings

