ACS-NSF colloquium celebrates the periodic table

by Linda Wang
January 16, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 3
This is a photo of Gary Molander, Eric Kaler, Jacklyn Gates, Amy Prieto, Ryan Babbush, Eugene Chen, Jeannette “Jamie” Garcia, David Lewis, and Malika Jeffries-EL.
Credit: Daniel Stanley

The American Chemical Society and the National Science Foundation cohosted a colloquium in Washington, DC, on Nov. 20, 2019, to celebrate 150 years of the periodic table. Prominent scientists shared their perspectives on the history of the periodic table, discoveries that have shaped society, current trends in chemistry research, and opportunities that will affect the future. Pictured from left to right are speakers Gary Molander of the University of Pennsylvania, Eric Kaler of the University of Minnesota, Jacklyn Gates of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Amy Prieto of Colorado State University, Ryan Babbush of Google, Eugene Chen of Colorado State University, Jeannette “Jamie” Garcia of IBM, David Lewis of the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire, and Malika Jeffries-EL of Boston University. Not pictured is Martin Burke of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

