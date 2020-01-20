Advertisement

09803-cover-openweb.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

January 20, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 3

The 48 medicines represent another highly productive year for the pharmaceutical industry, with cancer and rare-disease drugs again dominating the list

Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN/iStock Photo

Quote of the Week

“While I really see ketamine as a game changer that gives hope to patients who are really desperate for help, we need caution.”

Carolyn Rodriguez, psychiatrist, Stanford University

Drug Development

The new drugs of 2019

Ketamine is revolutionizing antidepressant research, but we still don’t know how it works

That the drug can treat patients in hours or days, instead of weeks or months, has sent scientists chasing its mechanism of action

The flip side of flipped classrooms

Popular teaching method doesn’t always work as planned

  • Awards

    Wilma Subra: An unstoppable pioneer in environmental chemistry and community advocacy

    Venerated in industrial fence-line communities, Wilma Subra covers the nation from New Iberia, Louisiana

  • Employment

    Tapping into your inner focus

    Chemjobber on how carving out time for intense concentration can help your career

Science Concentrates

image name
Investment

At J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, a slow start to biotech and pharma M&A

Insiders still expect big dealmaking in 2020 despite an uneventful meeting

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Foodie traffic fixes

 

