Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

ACS Nigeria Chapter hosts symposium in Uyo

by Shaibu Eneojo Solomon, special to ACS
June 17, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

A group of people attending a symposium in Nigeria.
Credit: Courtesy of Shaibu Eneojo Solomon
Some of the participants of the ACS Nigeria Chapter symposium in March.

On March 4–7, the ACS Nigeria International Chemical Sciences Chapter hosted a symposium in Uyo, Nigeria, with the theme “Sustainable Chemistry: Eco-Innovation for Equitable Societies & Industries.”

Nearly 350 people participated in the conference, which featured 56 oral and 16 poster presentations. Discussions focused on economic and social development through sustainable management of natural resources, as well as how to achieve cleaner energy through cost-effective processes.

Technical sessions covered chemical monitoring and risk assessment for a safer environment; materials for cleaner energy and environment; sustainable industrial processes through green synthetic chemistry and catalysis; waste valorization for energy and nutrient recovery; and new phyto- and agrochemicals for sustainable agriculture and health.

Keynote speaker Augustine Igbuku, corporate environment manager of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria, spoke of the role of chemistry in the oil and gas exploration and production sector in Nigeria. Anthony I. Okoh, director of the South African Medical Research Council’s Microbial Water Quality Monitoring Unit at the University of Fort Hare, encouraged younger researchers to apply for research scholarships from their institutions.

Participating organizations included the Chemical Society of Nigeria, Academy of Science of South Africa, Science Teachers Association of Nigeria, and the University of Uyo’s department of chemistry.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE