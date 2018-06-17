ACS Nigeria Chapter hosts symposium in Uyo

On March 4–7, the ACS Nigeria International Chemical Sciences Chapter hosted a symposium in Uyo, Nigeria, with the theme “Sustainable Chemistry: Eco-Innovation for Equitable Societies & Industries.”
Nearly 350 people participated in the conference, which featured 56 oral and 16 poster presentations. Discussions focused on economic and social development through sustainable management of natural resources, as well as how to achieve cleaner energy through cost-effective processes.
Technical sessions covered chemical monitoring and risk assessment for a safer environment; materials for cleaner energy and environment; sustainable industrial processes through green synthetic chemistry and catalysis; waste valorization for energy and nutrient recovery; and new phyto- and agrochemicals for sustainable agriculture and health.
Keynote speaker Augustine Igbuku, corporate environment manager of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria, spoke of the role of chemistry in the oil and gas exploration and production sector in Nigeria. Anthony I. Okoh, director of the South African Medical Research Council’s Microbial Water Quality Monitoring Unit at the University of Fort Hare, encouraged younger researchers to apply for research scholarships from their institutions.
Participating organizations included the Chemical Society of Nigeria, Academy of Science of South Africa, Science Teachers Association of Nigeria, and the University of Uyo’s department of chemistry.
